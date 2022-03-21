fbpx
Ucraina, Draghi “Fondi profughi nel prossimo Consiglio Ue, aiuti subito”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – I fondi per l’accoglienza dei rifugiati “verranno decisi nel prossimo Consiglio Europeo. La Commissione è al lavoro per questo. Ci sarà un programma finanziato. Ci sono paesi più colpiti da questo, come la Polonia, che sono in gran bisogno di tutto ciò”. Così il premier Mario Draghi dopo la visita alla sede della Protezione civile a Palmanova, parlando con la stampa. “La decisione fondamentale è quella che il governo ha deciso di ascoltare gli italiani, la loro bontà, e questa decisione è presa e quindi il sostegno all’accoglienza non mancherà”, ha aggiunto. “Quello che è cruciale è che questi aiuti vengano erogati subito perchè il bisogno è ora, non tra settimane. Altra cosa importante è il lavoro con il terzo settore, considerato fondamentale per affrontare questo problema complesso. Tutti quanti dobbiamo lavorare insieme”, ha concluso.
(ITALPRESS).

