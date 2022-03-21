fbpx
Jovanotti, esce il singolo “I Love You Baby”

MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Esce oggi “I Love You Baby”, nuovo singolo di Jovanotti e nuova puntata del “Disco del sole”. A più di tre mesi di distanza dal debutto, si annuncia il primo sold out per la data del Jova Beach Party di sabato 9 luglio a Marina di Ravenna. A breve tutto esaurito anche per le date di sabato 2 luglio a Lignano Sabbiadoro, di sabato 30 luglio a Barletta e di sabato 3 settembre a Viareggio.
(ITALPRESS).

