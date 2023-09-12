IT-Alert, è arrivato il messaggio di test Redazione Web Set 12, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestVKWhatsApp Must Read PRIMO PIANOGaetano Di Meglio - Set 12, 2023Boris Boffelli: «L’esperienza dell’aggressione mi ha cambiato. E l’indifferenza mi ha fatto male» APERTURARedazione Web - Set 12, 2023Incendio a Monte Cotto, evacuate 6 abitazioni APERTURARedazione Extra - Set 12, 2023Edicola. Lunedì 11 settembre Il sistema di allerta per emergenze gravi del Dipartimento di Protezione Civile Nazionale ha inviato il suo messaggio di alert. Il messaggio di test è arrivato, puntuale, alle ore 12.00. Un sms che invita a compilare un questionario. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestVKWhatsApp LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. In evidenza PRIMO PIANOGaetano Di Meglio - Set 12, 2023Boris Boffelli: «L’esperienza dell’aggressione mi ha cambiato. E l’indifferenza mi ha fatto male» Gaetano Di Meglio | Il 21 agosto del 2022, Boris Boffelli, che ringrazio di aver accettato il nostro... Boris Boffelli: «L’esperienza dell’aggressione mi ha cambiato. E l’indifferenza mi ha fatto male» Gaetano Di Meglio - Set 12, 2023 Incendio a Monte Cotto, evacuate 6 abitazioni Redazione Web - Set 12, 2023 Edicola. Lunedì 11 settembre Redazione Extra - Set 12, 2023 Amarena era una mamma Redazione Web - Set 12, 2023