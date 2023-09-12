fbpx
martedì, Settembre 12, 2023
type here...

IT-Alert, è arrivato il messaggio di test

Redazione Web
Must Read

Il sistema di allerta per emergenze gravi del Dipartimento di Protezione Civile Nazionale ha inviato il suo messaggio di alert. Il messaggio di test è arrivato, puntuale, alle ore 12.00. Un sms che invita a compilare un questionario.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

In evidenza
PRIMO PIANOGaetano Di Meglio -

Boris Boffelli: «L’esperienza dell’aggressione mi ha cambiato. E l’indifferenza mi ha fatto male»

Gaetano Di Meglio | Il 21 agosto del 2022, Boris Boffelli, che ringrazio di aver accettato il nostro...

IT-Alert, è arrivato il messaggio di test

IL DISPARI QUOTIDIANO Iscr. Trib. NA. al n. 19 del 21.04.2015 Editoriale Ischia srl - Via Michele Mazzella, 202 80077 Ischia (Na) Direttore responsabile: Gaetano Di Meglio

Subscribe