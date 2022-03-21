fbpx
Covid, 32.573 nuovi casi e 119 decessi

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo i dati del bollettino del ministero della Salute, oggi i nuovi positivi al Covid-19 sono 32.573, rispetto ai 60.415 di ieri. I tamponi processati sono 218.216 che portano il tasso di positività al 15%. Oggi si registrano 119 decessi (ieri erano 93). I guariti sono 30.870 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 2.456 unità per un totale di 1.175.280. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, sono 8.728 i degenti mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 463 con 31 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.166.089 persone. Il Lazio è la prima regione per numero di contagi (4.405), seguita da Campania (3.500) e Puglia (3.020).
(ITALPRESS).

