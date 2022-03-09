fbpx
Le Iene, Michele Romano e lo scherzo ad Alessandra Mussolini

Redazione Extra
Andrà in onda oggi alle 21.40 circa lo scherzo, imperdibile, fatto dalla redazione del programma Le Iene ai Danni di Alessandra Mussolini.

Protagonista, spassosissimo, il nostro Michele Romano!

Sintonizzatevi su Italia 1

