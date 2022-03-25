fbpx
Covid, 75.616 nuovi casi e 146 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo i dati del bollettino del ministero della Salute, oggi i nuovi positivi al Covid-19 sono 75.616, rispetto ai 81.811 fatti registrare ieri. I tamponi processati sono 503.973 che portano il tasso di positività al 15%. Oggi si registrano 146 decessi (ieri erano 182). I guariti sono 75.773, mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 478 unità per un totale di 1.246.281. Per quanto riguarda i ricoveri nei reparti ordinari, sono 8.994 i degenti mentre in terapia intensiva i pazienti sono 447 con 49 nuovi ingressi. In isolamento domiciliare vi sono 1.236.840 persone. Il Lazio è la prima regione per numero di contagi (8.807), seguita da Lombardia (8.677) e Campania (8.517).
(ITALPRESS).

