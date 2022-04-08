fbpx
Il sorriso di Ferdinando, tra Giordano e Bagni

Redazione Extra
Ha un sorriso coinvolgente e rappresenta una bellissima cartolina della primavera ischitana: ecco Ferdinando che, a Sant’Angelo, scatta un selfie tra Bruno Giordano e Salvatore Bagni, campionissimi del Napoli.

Una bella immagine, fresca, della nostra primavera

