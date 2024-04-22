fbpx
lunedì, Aprile 22, 2024
type here...
APERTURA

Edicola. Inchinatevi

Redazione Extra
{"remix_data":[],"remix_entry_point":"challenges","source_tags":["local"],"origin":"unknown","total_draw_time":429394,"total_draw_actions":28,"layers_used":2,"brushes_used":3,"photos_added":0,"total_editor_actions":{},"tools_used":{"addons":12,"draw":1},"is_sticker":false,"edited_since_last_sticker_save":true,"containsFTESticker":false}
Gli ultimi articoli

L’Ischia batte il Trastevere 3-1

Dal porto alle centrali elettriche fino al Rizzoli. I pericoli ischitani del “climate change”

Lo spettro dei playout aleggia su Forio

{“remix_data”:[],”remix_entry_point”:”challenges”,”source_tags”:[“local”],”origin”:”unknown”,”total_draw_time”:429394,”total_draw_actions”:28,”layers_used”:2,”brushes_used”:3,”photos_added”:0,”total_editor_actions”:{},”tools_used”:{“addons”:12,”draw”:1},”is_sticker”:false,”edited_since_last_sticker_save”:true,”containsFTESticker”:false}

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Gli ultimi articoli

Stock images by Depositphotos

IL DISPARI QUOTIDIANO Iscr. Trib. NA. al n. 19 del 21.04.2015 Editoriale Ischia srl - Via Michele Mazzella, 202 80077 Ischia (Na) Direttore responsabile: Gaetano Di Meglio

Stock images by Depositphotos

Subscribe