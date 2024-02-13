fbpx
martedì, Febbraio 13, 2024
Forio in love: l’evento di San Valentino

Redazione Extra
A Forio, il 14 febbraio dalle ore 16.30 alle ore 19.00 passeggiata romantica con scenografie a tema, postazioni con foto, Market Love, artisti di strada, musica dal vivo e flash mob. Il tutto tra Corso F.sco Regine e via Torrione

