domenica, Febbraio 4, 2024
Serie D. Ischia-Budoni 2-1. Petrone: “Dai miei voglio molto di più. L’Ischia ha un bel progetto”

A fine gara il mister ospite, Mario Petrone, è onesto e punta il dito sulla prestazione dei suoi. Poi i complimenti ai gialloblu: “L’Ischia ha un progetto serio e fa crescere i ragazzi del posto: una scelta giusta!”

