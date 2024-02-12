fbpx
lunedì, Febbraio 12, 2024
Carnevale a Panza, una festa di coriandoli e zucchero filato

Redazione Extra
I festoni, i coriandoli, lo zucchero filato e i sorrisi dei bambini! Ecco il Carnevale 2024 di Panza. Un sentito ringraziamento a chi ha reso possibile tutto ciò.

