fbpx
type here...

Zelensky “Riformare organi internazionali, ONU compresa”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’Onu e tutte le altre strutture internazionali non hanno la forza interna necessaria per riportare la pace nei paesi, perchè non c’è giustizia interna in queste strutture. L’ingiustizia è alla base di ciò che La Russia sta facendo contro di noi, contro l’Ucraina, usando i suoi privilegi nelle organizzazioni internazionali, oltre alla paura di usare armi nucleari”. Così il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky nel suo discorso al 20° Forum di Doha, ricordando che negli anni Novanta il suo Paese ricevette garanzie dai Paesi più importanti al mondo, tra cui la Russia, smantellando il suo arsenale nucleare.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
SPORTRedazione Web -

Verso il derby. Iervolino rivuole «un’Ischia al 101%»

Simone Vicidomini | Al “Mazzella” si continua a lavorare per il derby col Real Forio numero tre della stagione....

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud