fbpx
type here...

Zarco domina le seconde libere del Gp delle Americhe

Redazione Web
Must Read
AUSTIN (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Johann Zarco è il più veloce nella seconda sessione di prove libere di MotoGP nel GP delle Americhe. Il pilota francese della Ducati Pramac fa segnare il miglior tempo nelle FP2 di Austin: crono di 2’02″542 davanti alla Ducati di Jack Miller e la Yamaha di Fabio Quartararo, entrambi staccati di oltre due decimi. Completano la top-5 Enea Bastianini (Ducati) e Alex Rins (Suzuki) mentre Marc Marquez con la Honda è sesto. In top-10 anche Francesco Bagnaia con un nono tempo a 6 decimi dalla vetta, davanti a Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac). Domani sono in programma le FP3 che decreteranno l’accesso alla Q2.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Casamicciola, in marcia per la pace. Istituzioni e cittadini per dire “no” alla guerra

Ida Trofa | “L’Italia ripudia la guerra come strumento di offesa alla libertà di altri popoli“ è stato questa la...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud