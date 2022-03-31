fbpx
Visco “Dal conflitto in Ucraina profonde ferite sociali ed economiche”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Gravi tensioni geopolitiche minacciano oggi la pace in Europa e nel mondo. L’invasione russa in Ucraina, oltre al dramma di lutti, violenze, distruzioni che reca con sè, è destinata a produrre ferite sociali ed economiche profonde”. Lo ha detto il governatore della Banca d’Italia, Ignazio Visco, intervenendo all’assemblea annuale ordinaria dei partecipanti al capitale della Banca d’Italia, per l’approvazione del bilancio. “E’ una rottura drammatica del processo di integrazione economica e finanziaria internazionale che, se non risolta rapidamente in modo pacifico, potrebbe avere pesanti ripercussioni sull’approvvigionamento energetico dell’Europa, sull’inflazione, sulla domanda interna e sugli scambi internazionali” ha aggiunto “non ultimo sul rispetto dei tempi della transizione energetica”.
(ITALPRESS).

