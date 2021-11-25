fbpx
type here...

Violenza contro donne, Papa “Degrado per l’umanità, serve protezione”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Le varie forme di maltrattamento che subiscono molte donne sono una vigliaccheria e un degrado per gli uomini e per tutta l’umanità. Non possiamo guardare dall’altra parte. Le donne vittime di violenza devono essere protette dalla società”. Lo scrive Papa Francesco su twitter.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
aperturaRedazione Web -

Addio Enzo, conducente buono.

Dolore, sgomento ed incredulità per il tragico suicidio di Forio. Un dramma che lascia senza parole. Ad una lettera...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud