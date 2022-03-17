fbpx
Vezzali “Ok al 100% di pubblico per Italia-Macedonia”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La curva epidemiologica si sta alzando, ma con il ministro Speranza abbiamo condiviso che c’è la possibilità di dare alla Figc una deroga al 100% anche senza aspettare il 31 marzo”. Così si è espressa Valentina Vezzali, sottosegretaria allo sport del governo, in merito alla possibilità che il playoff Mondiale della Nazionale contro la Macedonia del 24 marzo a Palermo si disputi con il massimo della capienza. “Il 31 marzo terminerà lo stato d’emergenza e si andrà verso una normalità che non sarà più quella pre-Covid – ha aggiunto Vezzali durante l’evento per celebrare il 161° anniversario di ADM, a Roma – ma daremo il segnale di un’apertura al 100% sia per gli stadi che per gli impianti al chiuso”.
(ITALPRESS).

