Verstappen vince in Arabia Saudita, 2° Leclerc e 3° Sainz

Redazione Web
Must Read
JEDDAH (ARABIA SAUDITA) (ITALPRESS) – Max Verstappen conquista la vittoria nel Gran Premio dell’Arabia Saudita di Formula 1, secondo appuntamento del Mondiale 2022. Il pilota della Red Bull ottiene il suo primo successo stagionale davanti alla Ferrari di Charles Leclerc: i due hanno combattuto a lungo testa a testa. Il monegasco si conferma comunque in testa alla classifica piloti. Completa il podio l’altra “Rossa” di Carlos Sainz, il quale riesce a precedere il messicano Sergio Perez (Red Bull). In top five anche George Russell con la Mercedes, a precedere l’Alpine di Esteban Ocon (sesto). Per Lewis Hamilton decimo posto. Una Safety Car da segnalare durante la gara, attorno al 17° giro, dopo l’incidente di Nicholas Latifi (Williams), uscito illeso dalla propria monoposto. Spiccano anche i ritiri di Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) e quello di Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) prima del via.
(ITALPRESS).

In evidenza
