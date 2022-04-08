fbpx
Venerdì di libere in Australia sotto il segno della Ferrari

MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA) (ITALPRESS) – Ferrari protagonista assoluta nel venerdì di prove libere del Gran Premio d’Australia di Formula 1, terzo appuntamento stagionale del circus che fa ritorno a Melbourne dopo due anni di assenza. In entrambe le sessioni è una delle Rosse a comandare: se in FP1 è stato Carlos Sainz (1’19″806) a spuntarla sul compagno di squadra Charles Leclerc, nel pomeriggio di Melbourne è il monegasco a firmare il miglior tempo in 1’18″978, piazzandosi davanti alla Red Bull del campione del mondo in carica Max Verstappen (+0″245) e all’altra Ferrari del compagno di squadra (+0″398). Giornata positiva per l’Alpine, al quarto e al sesto posto con Fernando Alonso ed Esteban Ocon, tra loro la Red Bull di Sergio Perez. Fuori dalla top-10 le due Mercedes: George Russell è undicesimo, mentre Lewis Hamilton solamente 13esimo.
(ITALPRESS).

