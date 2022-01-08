fbpx
Vaccino, triplicate le prime somministrazioni agli over 50

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Nella giornata di venerdì 7 gennaio sono state somministrate 65 mila prime dosi di vaccino, un valore del 60% superiore rispetto alla media giornaliera registrata nella settimana precedente (31 dicembre – 6 gennaio). Lo rende noto la Struttura Commissariale per l’emergenza Covid-19.
Con riferimento alla fascia di età over 50, il dato di ieri – pari a 15.239 – rappresenta il triplo di quello medio registrato nei sette giorni precedenti, pari a circa 5.500 prime somministrazioni al giorno.
