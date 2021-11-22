fbpx
Vaccino, Speranza “Terza dose cruciale, possibile farla dopo 5 mesi”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La dose di richiamo è cruciale per proteggere meglio noi e chi ci sta accanto”. Lo scrive su facebook il ministro della salute Roberto Speranza. “Dopo l’ultimo parere di AIFA – aggiunge – sarà possibile farla a 5 mesi dal completamento del primo ciclo. Vacciniamoci tutti per essere più forti”.
(ITALPRESS).

