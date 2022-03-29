fbpx
Vaccino, Speranza “L’Ue assuma una posizione unica sulla quarta dose”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Siamo in una fase nuova grazie ai vaccini. Abbiamo messo alle spalle le misure restrittive degli anni precedenti proprio grazie a questo altissimo livello di vaccinazione”. Lo ha detto Roberto Speranza, intervenendo al Consiglio dei ministri Ue della Salute. “Penso che sia arrivato il momento di discutere insieme, a livello europeo, su come affrontare le prossime settimane e, in modo particolare, lavorare per avere una posizione univoca su tempi e fasce generazionali a cui somministrare la quarta dose – ha detto il ministro -. Io lo chiedo formalmente, chiedo che ci sia una posizione unitaria, dei paesi europei, delle nostre agenzie, della Commissione sulla quarta dose. Scelte non omogenee nei diversi Paesi europei finiscono solo per disorientare e non aiutano le campagne vaccinali. Chiedo si dia mandato alla Commissione, d’intesa con la presidenza di turno, di fare in tempi stretti una proposta in tal senso basata esclusivamente sull’evidenza scientifica”.
(ITALPRESS).

