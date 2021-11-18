fbpx
Vaccino, Speranza “Anticipo al 22 novembre richiami 40-59 anni”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La curva del contagio sale nel nostro Paese e, ancora di più, nei Paesi europei vicini all’Italia. Il vaccino è lo strumento principale per ridurre la diffusione del virus e le forme gravi di malattia. E’ giusto, quindi, anticipare al 22 novembre la campagna per i richiami vaccinali per la fascia d’età 40-59 anni”. Così il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza.
(ITALPRESS).

