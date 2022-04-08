fbpx
Vaccino, la dose booster a over 80, ospiti delle Rsa e fragili 60-79enni

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Conseguentemente al pronunciamento di EMA ed ECDC sulla seconda dose di richiamo del vaccino anti Covid-19 (secondo booster), e alla riunione della CTS di AIFA, una nota di Ministero della Salute, AIFA, ISS e CSS indica le modalità di somministrazione. Il richiamo (quarta dose) è previsto per le persone che abbiano compiuto o superato gli 80 anni di età, per gli ospiti delle Rsa e per coloro i quali siano inseriti nelle categorie a rischio e abbiano un’età compresa tra i 60 e i 79 anni.
