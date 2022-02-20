fbpx
type here...

UK, la regina Elisabetta positiva al Covid, sintomi lievi

Redazione Web
Must Read
LONDRA (ITALPRESS) – La regina Elisabetta è risultata positiva al Covid-19. Lo rende noto Buckingham Palace. La sovrana avrebbe dei sintomi simili a quelli di un raffreddore e continuerà, seppure nel rispetto delle misure sanitarie, le sue attività al castello di Windsor.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
SPORTRedazione Web -

Eccellenza, in campo alle 14.30. Sant’Antonio «chiama». Ischia «risponde»?

ECCELLENZA | IN CASA GIALLOROSSA SI FA APPELLO AI TIFOSI. MA I GIALLOBLÙ NON VOGLIONO FERMARSI

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud