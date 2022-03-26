fbpx
Ucraina, Zelensky “Riformare organi internazionali, ONU compresa”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’Onu e tutte le altre strutture internazionali non hanno la forza interna necessaria per riportare la pace nei paesi, perchè non c’è giustizia interna in queste strutture. L’ingiustizia è alla base di ciò che La Russia sta facendo contro di noi, contro l’Ucraina, usando i suoi privilegi nelle organizzazioni internazionali, oltre alla paura di usare armi nucleari”. Così il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky nel suo discorso al 20° Forum di Doha, ricordando che negli anni Novanta il suo Paese ricevette garanzie dai Paesi più importanti al mondo, tra cui la Russia, smantellando il suo arsenale nucleare.
