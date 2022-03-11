fbpx
Ucraina, Zelensky “L’Ue deve fare di più”

Redazione Web
KIEV (UCRAINA) (ITALPRESS) – “L’Unione europea deve fare di più per noi, per l’Ucraina e per sè stessa. Lo stiamo aspettando”. A dirlo il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, il quale – non nascondendo la propria delusione – ha parlato di sanzioni europee “non sufficienti se la Russia continuerà la sua campagna di bombardamenti”. In un video realizzato tra le strade di Kiev, Zelensky ha auspicato che le sanzioni dell’Unione Europea contro la Russia “devono essere più forti. Bisogna che le decisioni degli uomini politici coincidano con gli umori dei loro popoli, dei popoli europei. Tra i popoli c’è molto sostegno: almeno il 60% degli europei è a favore”. Poi, riferendosi alla riunione dei leader dell’UE di ieri a Versailles, Zelensky ha affermato che “l’Ucraina conosce i leader che ci hanno sostenuto e coloro che hanno taciuto e hanno cercato di annacquare la formulazione per renderla insufficiente per l’Ucraina, per l’Europa e per la nostra libertà”.
