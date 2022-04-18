fbpx
Ucraina, Zelensky “La ricostruiremo, combattiamo per la libertà”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Ricostruiremo e ripristineremo sicuramente l’Ucraina. Su nuovi principi utilizzando tutte le risorse e le opportunità disponibili. Abbiamo un piano chiaro, che è stato sviluppato da società di revisione internazionali, gruppi di riflessione ucraini, comitati parlamentari e ministeri”. Così su Telehgram il presidente ucraino, Volodymyr Zelensky, sottolineando come “ogni nazione ha il diritto di vivere in modo indipendente. Ogni città ha il diritto alla completa sicurezza. Tutti hanno diritto alla libertà e alla ricerca della felicità. Le persone non dovrebbero essere strumenti di alcuni regimi, di alcuni dittatori. Le persone hanno il diritto di vivere. E’ per questo che stiamo combattendo. Questo è ciò che ti chiediamo di difendere con noi. Ed è ciò che ripristineremo, spero, con il mondo intero, dopo questa guerra”.
(ITALPRESS).

