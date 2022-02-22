fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Von der Leyen “Inaccettabile l’aggressione russa”

Redazione Web
Must Read
BRUXELLES (BELGIO) (ITALPRESS) – “L’aggressione della Russia contro l’Ucraina è illegale e inaccettabile. L’Unione resta unita nel suo sostegno alla sovranità e all’integrità territoriale dell’Ucraina. Un primo pacchetto di sanzioni sarà formalmente presentato oggi”. Così su Twitter la presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula Von der Leyen.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Incendio a Forio. Provano a ripulire un canneto e rischiano dì provocare un disastro 

Forio. Canneto in fiamme  mette a rischio le abitazioni. In azione i vigili del Fuoco. È accaduto a Forio...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud