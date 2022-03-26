fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Salvini “Si parla con troppa facilità di missili o nucleare”

Redazione Web
Must Read
PALERMO (ITALPRESS) – “Ci sono uomini di Stato e di Governo che parlano con troppa facilità di utilizzo di armi, bombe e missili, dall’altra parte dell’oceano addirittura di nucleare”. Lo ha detto il leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, nel corso del suo intervento in video collegamento all’evento “Fondi UE. Una sfida per il Sud” a Catania: “Ringrazio gli amministratori locali, fare i sindaci è difficile in tempi normali, doppiamente con il Covid e la guerra – ha aggiunto Salvini – E ringrazio la luce che ci porta il Santo Padre, così come gli uomini e donne di fede che si ostinano a credere nella pace”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
SPORTRedazione Web -

Verso il derby. Iervolino rivuole «un’Ischia al 101%»

Simone Vicidomini | Al “Mazzella” si continua a lavorare per il derby col Real Forio numero tre della stagione....

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud