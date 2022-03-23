fbpx
Ucraina, Salvini “Serve una risposta ragionata, non armata”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La mia valutazione sulle parole di Draghi è in termini di quanto si avvicina la pace, dobbiamo sostenere ogni iniziativa che avvicina la pace. L’Italia sta facendo la sua parte, bisogna fermare l’aggressione ai civili in corso, la via tracciata è quella del Santo Padre. Non credo che siano le bombe a fermare altre bombe”. Così Matteo Salvini, leader della Lega, in un’intervista a “Il Sorpasso” su Isoradio. “Sono in sintonia con il Santo Padre sul ragionare. Risolvere con una risposta non armata, ma ragionata. Ovviamente il sostegno,sotto tutti i punti di vista, a un popolo sotto attacco è fondamentale senza dimenticare che non ci possiamo permettere un conflitto nucleare. Dobbiamo fare il possibile per fermare le armi”.
