fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Salvini “La risposta militare è sbagliata”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Quando si parla di armi fatico ad applaudire, quando si parla di pace sono felice. Abbiamo sostenuto la posizione unitaria in Italia e in Europa. Secondo me la risposta militare è una risposta sbagliata”. Così Matteo Salvini, leader della Lega, in un punto stampa all’esterno di Montecitorio. “Le sanzioni vanno bene, va bene bloccare i beni degli oligarchi, degli uomini di potere, ma importante è non prendersela con la povera gente che sta subendo questa guerra in ucraina, in Europa e in Italia. Parlare di nucleare e di armi chimiche è la strada sbagliata. Vorrei che le parole di Zelensky venissero raccolte da Mosca e anche dalla comunità occidentale, non vorrei che qualcuno non volesse il dialogo o la pace, io la voglio. Se qualcuno pensa di inviare militari italiani e europei per risolvere il conflitto, ci portiamo la guerra in casa”, ha aggiunto.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Accesso libero al porto, Enzo Ferrandino sollecita Andrea Annunziata

Ida Trofa | I porti, gli imbarchi e la fruibilità delle infrastrutture del Golfo di Napoli restano un handicap...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud