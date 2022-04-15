fbpx
Ucraina, Renzi “Serve un inviato speciale Ue autorevole e forte”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Siamo al cinquantesimo giorno di guerra in Ucraina. Ogni giorno è più chiaro un dato di fatto: la pace si costruisce solo con la diplomazia. Questa guerra atroce causata da Putin continua a seminare morte. Per fermarla serve un’azione diplomatica dell’Europa, che stringa un accordo di pace solido portando davvero al tavolo i due Paesi. Ma per farlo serve un inviato speciale autorevole e forte. Lo diciamo dal giorno 1. Siamo al giorno 50. Quanti morti occorreranno prima che ci si sieda davvero al tavolo della pace?”. Lo scrive il leader di Italia Viva Matteo Renzi nella sua e-News.
(ITALPRESS).

