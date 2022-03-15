fbpx
Ucraina, Renzi “Occorre un fondo per aziende che lavorano con la Russia”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “I due paesi che stanno messi peggio nel rapporto con la Russia sono Germania e Italia: l’Europa nei momenti di crisi va avanti, il punto è quanto va avanti e in che direzione”. Così il leader di Italia Viva Matteo Renzi ospite su Rai3 a Cartabianca. Renzi ha sottolineato che “quando c’è stata la Brexit, l’Europa ha dato un fondo da 5,4 miliardi di euro per compensare le aziende che avevano rapporti più stretti con il Regno Unito, oggi occorre un fondo di almeno il doppio per le aziende che stanno perdendo le possibilità di lavoro in Russia”.
(ITALPRESS).

