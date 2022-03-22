fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Renzi: “Angela Merkel o Romano Prodi per la mediazione”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’Europa e la Nato insieme individuino una figura autorevole in grado di mettere allo stesso tavolo ucraini e russi, questa non è equidistanza: qui c’è un aggressore, la Russia di Putin, e un aggredito, l’Ucraina di Zelensky. Questa è la verità dei fatti, dopodichè devi trovare la soluzione perchè se non fai l’accordo, va avanti la guerra e continuano a morire gli ucraini. Io sono per le sanzioni e per tutto ciò che ha fatto il governo italiano, sono qui ad applaudire Zelensky che è il primo che ha interesse a fare la pace”. Così Matteo Renzi, leader di Italia Viva, in un punto stampa fuori da Montecitorio. E sulla figura in grado di mediare: “C’è un solo nome: Angela Merkel. Negli ultimi anni ci sono stato ai tavoli del G7 e della Nato dove c’erano Hollande, Cameron, Merkel e dall’altra parte Putin, Poroshenko. C’è solo Merkel, lo dico dal giorno uno, credo che lei sia la più autorevole. Ma va benissimo anche Prodi”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

SOS Ambulanze e 118: l’ASL è in “codice rosso”

Ida Trofa | Resta sempre in “codice rosso” la situazione attuale del 118 sull’isola dovuta alla mancanza di personale...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud