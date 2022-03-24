fbpx
Ucraina, Papa “Una pazzia aumentare la spesa per le armi”

CITTA’ DEL VATICANO (ITALPRESS) – “Io mi sono vergognato quando ho letto che un gruppo di Stati si è impegnato a spendere il due per cento del Pil nell’acquisto di armi, come risposta a quello che sta succedendo adesso. Una pazzia”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco, ricevendo in udienza le partecipanti all’incontro promosso dal Centro Femminile Italiano in occasione del 31 Congresso nazionale. “La vera risposta, come ho detto, non sono altre armi, o inasprire le sanzioni, o altre alleanze politico-militari, ma un’altra impostazione, un modo diverso di governare il mondo, non facendo vedere i denti”, ha aggiunto il Pontefice.
(ITALPRESS).

