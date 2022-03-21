fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, otto vittime nell’attacco a Kiev

Redazione Web
Must Read
KIEV (UCRAINA) (ITALPRESS) – Otto persone sarebbero morte a seguito dell’attacco della scorsa notte nel distretto di Podolsk a Kiev. Lo ha reso noto l’ufficio del procuratore generale dell’Ucraina. A causa dei bombardamenti e degli incendi, è stato distrutto il centro commerciale e sono state danneggiate le finestre delle case vicine e le auto parcheggiate nelle vicinanze. L’ufficio del procuratore ha spiegato in una nota che “secondo i dati preliminari, otto persone sono morte” e che sono “in corso di chiarimento le informazioni sui morti e sui feriti”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

De Siano & co contro i Patanari:“No al passaggio dell’Hotel Augusto”

Ida Trofa | De Siano & Co, con una nota intrisa di insinuazioni, ammiccamenti e richiami PEC all’originario fallimento...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud