Ucraina, Orlando “L’Ue mutualizzi gli effetti delle sanzioni”

Redazione Web
GENOVA (ITALPRESS) – “Oggi l’Europa si dovrebbe preoccupare del fatto che i Paesi sono colpiti in modo diseguale. Ci sono Paesi manifatturieri che pagano un prezzo più alto, per questo andrebbero mutualizzati gli effetti, perchè questa è una condizione essenziale per mantenere anche la coesione sociale”. Lo ha detto il ministro del Lavoro Andrea Orlando parlando delle sanzioni contro la Russia per la guerra in Ucraina, a un evento della Fondazione DIESSE. “Continuare a dire che si fanno sanzioni e poi non metterle in atto è un modo non proprio efficace per esercitare una deterrenza. Ero molto soddisfatto di come l’Europa aveva risposto all’indomani dell’invasione, lo sono meno di come sta proseguendo quest’iniziativa”, ha proseguito Orlando. “Mi auguro che, oltre alla testimonianza sacrosanta, ci sia una riflessione su questo altrimenti rischiamo che ai proclami e ai tweet non seguano politiche in grado di mantenere la posizione”, ha concluso.
