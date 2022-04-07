fbpx
Ucraina, Onu sospende la Russia dal Consiglio dei diritti umani

NEW YORK (ITALPRESS) – L’Assemblea Generale dell’Onu ha approvato la richiesta degli Usa e dei suoi alleati di sospendere la Russia dal Consiglio dei diritti umani di Ginevra. Nella bozza di risoluzione si chiede di “sospendere il diritto della Russia di far parte” del Consiglio esprimendo “grave preoccupazione per la crisi umanitaria in Ucraina”.
