Ucraina, minacce di morte a Di Maio “Non si ferma condanna guerra Putin”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Su alcuni canali Telegram sono apparse minacce di morte nei confronti del ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio, in relazione alle prese di posizione del titolare della Farnesina contro l’invasione russa dell’Ucraina. “Continuiamo a lavorare per arrivare a un cessate il fuoco e chiediamo la de-escalation. Diamo il massimo per raggiungere una tregua umanitaria e ritrovare pace e stabilità in Ucraina e in Europa”, scrive su twitter il ministro degli esteri che aggiunge: “Non saranno le minacce a fermare la nostra azione di condanna della guerra di Putin”.
(ITALPRESS).

