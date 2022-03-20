fbpx
Ucraina, Michel “Ue e Nato non hanno mai minacciato la Russia”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’UE e la Nato non hanno mai minacciato la Russia o avanzato politiche aggressive, anzi abbiamo sempre cercato di mantenere dialoghi politici, oltre alla paura della democrazia, Putin ha nostalgia dell’impero russo. L’UE deve diventare una potenza in tutti gli aspetti: economia, finanza, sanità, capacità militare per difendere i nostri valori, i nostri interessi e la pace. Il progetto europeo è al servizio della pace e prosperità minacciate da guerra attuale. Per questo dobbiamo migliorare in tanti ambi, anche quello energetico”. Così Charles Michel, presidente del Consiglio Europeo, a “Mezz’ora in più” su Rai3. “In questo momento sono in atto dei negoziati diretti tra Ucraina e Russia, sono ostici e la Russia è in una posizione aggressiva, è importante capire gli elementi chiavi per avviare un vero e proprio processo di pace iniziando da un vero cessate il fuoco”, ha aggiunto. Per Michel “dobbiamo dirimere la controversia quanto prima per il bene dell’Europa, volente o nolente dobbiamo parlare con Putin perchè è lui che si trova al Cremlino, dobbiamo lasciare la porta aperta a Putin”.
(ITALPRESS).

