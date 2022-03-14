fbpx
Ucraina, Michel: “Pronte nuove sanzioni per la Russia”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Vladimir Putin pensava di dividerci e invece ci ha unito ancora di più”. Lo dice a Repubblica il presidente del Consiglio Ue, Charles Michel. “Abbiamo deciso che questioni nazionali come energia e Difesa saranno trattate con uno spirito di sovranità europea”. “Abbiamo in riserva altre sanzioni aggiuntive” per la Russia, sottolinea Michel. “Ovviamente la Nato resta un pilastro – prosegue- ma tutti i leader Ue hanno capito che aumentare le nostre capacità militari significa rafforzare l’Alleanza”. “In pochi giorni l’Ue ha raddoppiato fino a un miliardo di euro il fondo di aiuti militari all’Ucraina – riporta il leader europeo – è Putin che ha involontariamente contribuito a questa accelerazione”. Il presidente russo “vede la democrazia come una pandemia e ne teme il contagio su popolazioni russofone”. “Tutto quello che facciamo è per portare la Russia a negoziare una soluzione diplomatica – aggiunge – Putin sta già perdendo la battaglia della comunicazione”.
(ITALPRESS).

