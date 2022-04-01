fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Metsola a Kiev “La vostra resistenza ha ispirato il mondo”

Redazione Web
Must Read
KIEV (UCRAINA) (ITALPRESS) – “La resistenza e il coraggio degli ucraini hanno ispirato il mondo. Sono a Kiev per dare un messaggio di speranza”. Così la presidente del Parlamento Europeo, Roberta Metsola, in visita a Kiev, incontrando il presidente della Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
“Presto vi aiuteremo a ricostruire le vostre città – ha sottolineato Metsola -. Continueremo a prenderci cura delle vostre famiglie che sono state costrette a fuggire, finchè non potranno rientrare in sicurezza”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Drammi e traffico. Muore in auto a Sant’Angelo. Traffico in tilt a Casamicciola

Mattinata triste. E.I, 73 anni, mentre era in auto con un'amica a Sant'Angelo è stato colto da un infarto...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud