Ucraina, Mattarella “Dalla Russia inaccettabile aggressione”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – E’ “inaccettabile l’aggressione all’Ucraina da parte della Federazione russa”. Così il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, nel messaggio inviato al presidente dell’Acri, Francesco Profumo, in occasione del XXV Congresso dell’associazione. “Saluto, con particolare intensità, la scelta di porre al centro del congresso di Acri il tema delle disuguaglianze, che si sono particolarmente accentuate durante la pandemia. Esprimendo nel contempo – sottolinea il capo dello Stato – apprezzamento per l’impegno dispiegato in questi anni nell’affrontare le numerose criticità che si sono manifestate, a livello territoriale, sociale, generazionale, di crisi internazionale”.
(ITALPRESS).

