Ucraina, Letta “Putin guidato dal terrore che democrazia vinca”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Quello che sta guidando Putin è una cosa, ovvero il terrore che la democrazia vinca in un mondo che considera suo. Per lui è insopportabile una cosa del genere. Ed è per questo che la democrazia deve vincere in Ucraina. La resistenza del popolo ucraino sta sorprendendo tutti e le sanzioni possono avere successo solo grazie a questa resistenza”. Lo ha detto Enrico Letta, Segretario nazionale del Partito Democratico, durante “Italia senza Veleni”, la conferenza programmatica di Europa Verde. “Noi dobbiamo chiedere al governo – ha poi aggiunto – di fare una scelta netta e urgente perchè la guerra sta avendo delle conseguenze che rischiano di mettere a rischio il progetto di transizione e sostenibilità europea. Non voglio drammatizzare, è così. In queste ore è in corso il vero confronto nell’opinione pubblica tra chi come noi pensa che il conflitto debba accelerare il processo e chi invece pensa non sia una priorità”.
(ITALPRESS).

