Ucraina, Letta “Obbligare Putin alla pace il prima possibile”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La prospettiva che immagino è obbligare Putin a una pace il più presto possibile perchè si limitino i tanti, troppo morti. La seconda fondamentale prospettiva è che questa vicenda porti a una maggiore integrazione europea sull’energia, sul tema del lavoro e del sociale e sulla politica. Putin pensava che non ci mettessimo d’accordo, ora c’è bisogno di cambiare le regole europee, di togliere il diritto di veto e che le decisioni vengano prese a maggioranza”. Così il segretario del Pd, Enrico Letta, a “Di Martedì” su La7. “Le sanzioni sono talmente dure e pesanti che stanno mettendo la Russia sostanzialmente in un angolo con pochissimi Paesi che l’hanno appogiata, che sono la Siria, la Corea del Nord, la Bielorussia e l’Eritrea. La Russia era nel G8 e si è completamente emarginata per sue scelte. Il tema di fondo è come evitare che quelle sanzioni mettano in ginocchio la nostra economia e quella dei Paesi europei”, ha aggiunto. Per Letta quello di Zelensky al Parlamento è stato “un intervento di grande dignità, di speranza, equilibrato e forte, importante. E’ stato il discorso di un leader. Credo che abbia sbagliato chi non era in Aula ad ascoltare, troppi. L’Aula è stata unita al tributo a lui e al popolo ucraino”.
(ITALPRESS).

