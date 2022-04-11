fbpx
type here...

Ucraina, Letta “Difendiamo i valori dell’Europa”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Difendendo il popolo ucraino difendiamo i valori fondanti dell’Europa”. Lo ha detto il segretario del Pd, Enrico Letta, intervenendo in collegamento all’inaugurazione della Scuola di formazione politica Cambiamenti del PD Lazio. “Il cambiamento tecnologico e l’interdipendenza fa sì che il cambiamento e l’emergenza siano la nuova regola”.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

118 ed ASL in codice rosso. Mancano medici, sanitari e mezzi sanitari per gli interventi

SOS Ambulanze. 118 ed ASL in codice rosso. Mancano medici, sanitari e mezzi sanitari per gli interventiLa situazione è...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud