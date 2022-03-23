fbpx
Ucraina, Guerini “Impegno per consegna materiali a destinatari indicati”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Lo Stato maggiore della Difesa è impegnato ad assicurare la tempestiva consegna dei materiali e degli equipaggiamenti alle forze armate ucraine assicurando al contempo che tali mezzi non cadano in mani diverse rispetto ai destinatari indicati. La cessione di mezzi, materiali ed equipaggiamenti militari all’Ucraina è stata ed è tuttora caratterizzata dalla dovuta riservatezza, non potrò essere completamente esaustivo, ma voglio dire che le operazioni hanno visto il rispetto di tutte le procedure sia tecniche che parlamentari in considerazione dei profili di sicurezza”. Così il ministro della Difesa, Lorenzo Guerini, durante il Question Time alla Camera. Il ministro ha anche precisato che l’elenco dei materiali militari forniti all’Ucraina è “secretato”: “Ci sono le garanzie sul fatto che tale trasferimento non possa cadere in mani diverse rispetto a quelle dei destinatari finali, i materiali vengono consegnati in centri logistici e consegnati a rappresentanti governativi ucraini. Allo stato non c’è evidenza di impiego di compagnie private o contractor in merito al recapito di questi materiali”.
(ITALPRESS).

