Ucraina, Gentiloni “Non mi aspettavo una guerra così catastrofica”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Assolutamente no, non mi aspettavo una guerra così catastrofica. Del resto moltissimi esperti di geopolitica a inizio febbraio negavano che per Putin sarebbe stata possibile un’invasione su larga scala. E’ qualcosa in parte inattesa, ma a livello europeo ci eravamo preparati nelle settimane precedenti al 24 febbraio tanto che il primo pacchetto di sanzioni è del 25, impressionante in termini di velocità di risposta”. Così Paolo Gentiloni, Commissario europeo per gli Affari economici, a Porta a Porta su Rai1. Sulle armi “siamo partiti con mezzo miliardo di forniture di armi, la base è stata raddoppiata. E’ un livello senza precedenti che l’UE finanzi armi a un Paese aggredito”, ha aggiunto. Sull’ipotesi di un’Europa “mutilata” della Russia, ha osservato: “Mi auguro di no, penso che la Russia dal punto di vista geografico e culturale sia un pezzo fondamentale della nostra vicenda comune. Certamente il regime guidato da Vladimir Putin con l’invasione dell’Ucraina ha compiuto un passo da cui sarà difficile tornare indietro. Non riesco a immaginare una semplice ricucitura del rapporti nell’immediato con una Russia guidata da Putin, mi sembra difficile. Certamente lavoreremo alla pace e ai negoziati”.
(ITALPRESS).

