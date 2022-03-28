fbpx
Ucraina, Fico: “I Parlamenti europei uniti nella solidarietà”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “I parlamenti europei si stanno muovendo in un ideale di catena di solidarietà per sostenere il popolo ucraino e le istituzioni ucraine che, in quanto democratiche, abbiamo il dovere di appoggiare. Lo stiamo facendo in modo strutturato, funzionale e corretto. Credo sia necessario ribadire in tutti i modi la condanna dell’aggressione russa ai danni dell’Ucraina e dobbiamo, il prima possibile, far sì che ci sia una grande conferenza internazionale di pace per promuovere immediatamente il cessate il fuoco”. Così il presidente della Camera Roberto Fico nel punto stampa in occasione della prima giornata della Conferenza dei Presidenti dei Parlamenti dell’Unione Europea, a Brdo, in Slovenia.
(ITALPRESS).

