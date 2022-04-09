fbpx
Ucraina, Draghi “Da Italia aiuti per 610 milioni”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “L’Italia ha accolto i rifugiati dall’Ucraina a braccia aperte. Oltre 85 mila di loro – per la maggior parte donne e bambini – hanno cercato nel nostro paese rifugio dalla guerra. Gli italiani hanno spalancato le porte delle proprie case e delle scuole. Non ci giriamo dall’altra parte. Nelle ultime due settimane il governo ha stanziato nuovi fondi per aiutare i rifugiati ucraini a sostenere le loro spese quotidiane: per il cibo, per le medicine, per il materiale scolastico. Abbiamo stanziato complessivamente circa 500 milioni di euro per offrire supporto agli ucraini che arrivano in Italia, e 110 milioni di aiuti finanziari al governo ucraino”. Così il premier Mario Draghi, nel video messaggio inviato per l’iniziativa ‘Stan up for Ukrainè. “Abbiamo fornito ulteriori aiuti a coloro che si trovano in Ucraina e nei paesi limitrofi, attraverso la Croce Rossa Internazionale e altre organizzazioni. Di fronte alla guerra, difendiamo la vita umana e aiutiamo chi ha bisogno. L’Italia sostiene l’Ucraina”, ha aggiunto.
